ANKARA May 22 Turkish Transport Minister Binali
Yildirim was unanimously elected on Sunday as the new leader of
the ruling AK Party and therefore the prime minister, allowing
President Tayyip Erdogan to cement his grip on government as he
seeks greater powers.
One of the co-founders of the AK Party along with Erdogan,
Yildirim, 60, won all the votes from the 1,405 delegates at an
extraordinary party congress.
Yildirim was the sole candidate at the congress, which was
announced after Ahmet Davutoglu said earlier this month he was
stepping down following an increasingly public rift with
Erdogan.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Gulsen Solaker; Editing by Ece
Toksabay and David Dolan)