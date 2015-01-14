ANKARA Jan 14 Warriors from Turkic history,
some in chainmail, others bearing spears, will be a regular
feature of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's welcome for
foreign leaders, sources at his office said, after their first
outing drew ridicule from opponents.
Months after the inauguration of a vast new palace complex,
Erdogan's efforts to imbue more pomp into the previously largely
ceremonial role of head of state took an unexpected turn during
this week's visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Official pictures from the welcome ceremony on Monday showed
Abbas and Erdogan posing at the bottom of a staircase, with 16
soldiers arrayed behind them in a range of historical costumes,
complete with ornate helmets, swords and spears.
The pictures sparked a storm of reaction on social media -
some of it ridicule - with digitally altered mock-ups replacing
the costumed guards with characters from the films Star Wars and
Lord of the Rings.
Leading Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, who lost to
Erdogan in last year's presidential poll, told local TV channel
Haberturk that Erdogan could have completed the picture by
dressing up as "Ibrahim the Mad", a 17th century sultan.
Presidential sources said each soldier represented a period
of Turkic history, from the central Asian Hunnic Empire of 200
BC all the way through to the Ottoman Empire that was dissolved
in 1922. They also said the soldiers would be a feature of
future welcoming ceremonies.
Celebrating Turkic historical might is not without its
supporters, particularly among nationalists loyal to the ruling
AK Party, keen to bolster its support in the run-up to
parliamentary elections in June.
"Those who are disturbed by the 16 guardians at the
presidency, tell them to go join a crusader army," wrote one
prominent AKP supporter on Twitter, likening the Queen of
England's carriage to that of Cinderella.
