ISTANBUL, June 20 Turkey will try again to sell three major power grids this year, a privatisation official said on Wednesday, after the government was forced to cancel earlier sales when the top bidders failed to make payments.

"Preparations are underway for the three distribution regions of Akdeniz, Gediz and Bogazici ... and the sales are planned for 2012," Pinar Varoglu of the state Privatisation Administration told an energy conference.

The sale in 2010 of the Bogazici Elektrik, which serves 3.8 million customers on Istanbul's European side, and Gediz Elektrik, covering the city of Izmir with 2.3 million subscribers, attracted a combined $4.9 billion.

Akdeniz Elektrik raised $1.225 million at another auction.

All three sales were scrapped last year after the companies which made the winning bids failed to make payments.

Varoglu blamed the failure of the sales on difficulties companies faced in finding financing amid a global economic downturn and conditions in the contract.

The Privatisation Administration (OIB) also aims to sell off the Seyitomer coal-fired power station this year, Varoglu also said. Seyitomer has installed capacity of 600 megawatts and is located in the western Turkish province of Kutahya. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Holmes)