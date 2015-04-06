* Energy minister blames management errors for huge outage
* Suggests maintenance programme was too ambitious
* Power cut hit almost all of Turkey's 81 provinces
ANKARA, April 6 The head of Turkey's state-run
power grid has resigned, taking responsibility for a huge
blackout last week likely to have been caused by management
errors, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.
Around 70 million people were hit by the outage, which
halted transport networks and shut down offices for several
hours, including in the capital Ankara and the largest city
Istanbul.
"We're seeing something where both too many risks were taken
and there was mismanagement," Yildiz told reporters. "The head
of TEIAS who sees himself as responsible has resigned."
TEIAS runs electricity distribution in Turkey. As well its
head, Kemal Yildir, having resigned, two heads of department
have been suspended, the minister said.
Power generation is managed by a different state-owned
company as well as private companies.
The outage, which hit almost all of Turkey's 81 provinces,
was triggered after shutdowns at two power plants in Izmir and
Adana Cukurova.
"Maintenance... should not all have been carried out at the
same time," Yildiz said.
"Too much trust for the system and self-esteem of our
colleagues have led us to this point."
Electricity consumption in Turkey has risen sharply in
recent years due to robust economic growth and a rising
population. The country has been forced to ramp up energy
investments and imports of natural gas, its biggest source for
power generation.
Yildiz said there was no energy deficit in Turkey,
reiterating previous comments.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and David
Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)