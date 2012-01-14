ISTANBUL Jan 14 A breakdown at a power
station in northwest Turkey caused power cuts on Saturday in the
country's largest city, Istanbul, and several others.
Subway lines and trams stopped working in Istanbul, a city
of 17 million, causing traffic jams on the main roads. With
heating systems shut down, residents were left in freezing
temperatures.
"It's a technical problem, and we expect the issue to be
resolved soon," Istanbul Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu told the
state-run Anatolian news agency.
Energy Ministry officials said the cut had been caused by a
system failure in a gas-fired power plant in the northwestern
industrial city of Bursa.
The outage began at around 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) in Istanbul.
Also affected were the cities of Sakarya, Kocaeli, Tekirdag,
Kirklareli and Edirne.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)