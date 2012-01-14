(Adds statement on restoration of power)
ISTANBUL Jan 14 A breakdown at a power
station in northwest Turkey triggered power cuts on Saturday in
the country's largest city, Istanbul, and several others, but
power was restored in most of the region by the afternoon.
Subway lines and trams stopped working in Istanbul, a city
of 17 million, causing traffic jams on the main roads. With
heating systems shut down, residents were left in freezing
temperatures.
Power was cut at around 1330 p.m. (1130 GMT) and was
gradually being restored about two hours later, with electricity
returning to 80 percent of the affected region, state power
transmission company TEIAS said in a statement.
It said electricity had been cut in six provinces due to a
fault at the Bursa gas-fired power station caused by bad
weather. There was heavy snowfall in the Istanbul region on
Saturday.
Work on restoring the remainder of the network would be
completed soon, the statement added.
Also affected were the provinces of Sakarya, Kocaeli,
Tekirdag, Kirklareli and Edirne.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)