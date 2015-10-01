ANKARA Oct 1 A prominent Turkish journalist was
hospitalised after an attack by unknown assailants outside his
home, his newspaper said on Thursday, in the latest sign of
deteriorating conditions for the media under President Tayyip
Erdogan.
Ahmet Hakan, a columnist for Turkey's leading secular
Hurriyet newspaper and a host on broadcaster CNN Turk, was
followed home from the television station by four men in a black
car late on Wednesday, before being assaulted near his
residence, according to Hurriyet Editor-in-Chief Sedat Ergin.
"We see that it was an organised, planned attack," Ergin was
quoted as saying in Hurriyet Daily News.
Hakan was treated for a broken nose and ribs, the newspaper
said. The attack comes just weeks after prosecutors launched an
investigation into the paper's owner, Dogan Media Group
, for alleged "terrorism propaganda".
Last month, pro-government mobs attacked Hurriyet offices,
accusing the newspaper of sympathising with the banned Kurdistan
Workers' Party (PKK) insurgent group.
Hurriyet has been singled out for criticism from Erdogan as
the government struggles to control a surge in Kurdish militant
violence in the southeast.
Tensions have been further ratcheted up after Erdogan's
ruling AK Party lost its parliamentary majority in June general
elections, and failed coalition talks prompted a snap election,
due November 1.
In an initial reaction, a senior AKP official denounced the
attack. "Turkey is democracy, there is a state of law. We do not
approve of or accept this attack," Ayhan Sefer Ustun told
Reuters.
Dogan Media and its listed parent Dogan Holding are no
strangers to Erdogan's ire. In May, the group was suspended from
state tenders after Erdogan accused its head, Aydin Dogan, of
being a "coup lover" and described its media columnists as
"charlatans".
Turkey has dropped down press freedom league tables under
Erdogan, currently ranking 149th out of 180 in the Reporters
Without Borders Press Freedom Index.
On September 15 the group warned of a "dangerous surge in
censorship" which could worsen current tensions.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by David Dolan and Tom
Heneghan)