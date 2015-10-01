(Adds details on attackers, further reaction)
ANKARA Oct 1 A prominent Turkish journalist has
been beaten up outside his home, his newspaper said on Thursday,
in what the country's main opposition party called a sign of
growing social tension under President Tayyip Erdogan.
Ahmet Hakan, a columnist for Turkey's leading secular
Hurriyet newspaper and a host on broadcaster CNN Turk, was
followed home from the television station by four men in a black
car late on Wednesday, before being assaulted near his
residence, according to Hurriyet Editor-in-Chief Sedat Ergin.
He was treated in hospital for a broken nose and ribs
"We see that it was an organised, planned attack," Ergin was
quoted as saying in Hurriyet Daily News.
Ergin did not say who he thought might be behind the attack,
which cames just weeks after prosecutors launched an
investigation into the newspaper's owner, Dogan Media Group
, on accusations of "terrorism propaganda".
Hurriyet website reported that Hakan's assailants were
detained shortly after the attack, and had told police the
incident was sparked by an altercation in traffic.
Last month, pro-government mobs attacked Hurriyet offices,
accusing the newspaper of sympathising with the banned Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) insurgent group.
Hurriyet has been singled out for criticism from Erdogan as
the government struggles to control a surge in Kurdish militant
violence in the southeast.
SERIOUS WORRIES
Tensions rose further after the ruling AK Party that Erdogan
founded lost its parliamentary majority in June general
elections, and failed coalition talks prompted a snap election,
due on Nov. 1.
Turkey has dropped down press freedom league tables under
Erdogan, currently ranking 149th out of 180 in the Reporters
Without Borders Press Freedom Index.
In an initial reaction, a senior AKP official denounced the
attack. "Turkey is (a) democracy, there is a state of law. We do
not approve of or accept this attack," Ayhan Sefer Ustun told
Reuters. Other senior officials also took to social media to
condemn the assault.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition CHP, said: "The
tension in society climbing to this point creates serious
worries for us.
"Our biggest wish is that the government takes careful and
consistent steps in the matter of attack on the media."
Dogan Media and its listed parent Dogan Holding are no
strangers to Erdogan's ire. In May, the group was suspended from
state tenders after Erdogan accused its head, Aydin Dogan, of
being a "coup lover" and described its media columnists as
"charlatans".
Turkey's poor record on media freedom could further dissuade
foreign investors, already alarmed by the worsening political
and security situation, according to Jonathan Friedman, Turkey
analyst at Stroz Friedberg, a global risk consultancy.
"Investors want stability and rule of law. When they look at
Turkey these days, they see the opposite. It fits into the
narrative that Turkey is a high political risk at the moment."
