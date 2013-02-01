ISTANBUL Feb 1 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
said on Friday Turkey might cancel some privatisations as the
tenders did not meet expectations, citing the example of the
sale of roads and bridges and the Baskent Gaz gas distributor.
"Maybe we will cancel these privatisations because we have
higher expectations. For example we will reassess the issue of
roads and bridges," he said in a television interview with the
broadcaster Haberturk.
A consortium of Turkey's Koc Holding, Gozde
Girisim and Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad won a tender
last month for the privatisation of Turkey's toll roads and
bridges with a bid of $5.72 billion.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)