ISTANBUL, July 24 Turkey will not privatise its toll roads and bridges this year but may hold an initial public offering for them in 2014, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Turkey's CNBC-e television on Wednesday.

A $5.7 billion tender for the privatisation was cancelled in February after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said the result had not met expectations.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)