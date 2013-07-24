BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
ISTANBUL, July 24 Turkey will not privatise its toll roads and bridges this year but may hold an initial public offering for them in 2014, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Turkey's CNBC-e television on Wednesday.
A $5.7 billion tender for the privatisation was cancelled in February after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said the result had not met expectations.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales