European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
ISTANBUL May 4 Turkey wants to increase the involvement of the private sector in power production, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Thursday, adding the government sees public offerings as an important option in the privatisations of state assets.
Agbal, who was speaking in the capital, Ankara, said $71 billion worth of privatisation has been carried out so far and the government wanted to continue with privatisations with the "same determination". (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
June 19 The California Public Employees' Retirement System plans to scrutinize its private equity investments next month with an eye toward reviewing the governance and transparency of the asset class.
* Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB