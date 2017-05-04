ISTANBUL May 4 Turkey wants to increase the involvement of the private sector in power production, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Thursday, adding the government sees public offerings as an important option in the privatisations of state assets.

Agbal, who was speaking in the capital, Ankara, said $71 billion worth of privatisation has been carried out so far and the government wanted to continue with privatisations with the "same determination". (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)