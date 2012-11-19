BRIEF-Kenedix to buy back 12 mln shares for 5 bln yen
* Says it plans to buy back up to 12 million shares(4.8 percent stake) for no more than 5 billion yen
ANKARA Nov 19 A block sale of Turkish state-controlled Halkbank is not on the immediate agenda but could be possible in the medium to long term, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.
Simsek also said Turkey did not plan a stake sale in Turkish Airlines to Germany's Lufthansa. He said a block sale or secondary public offering of the national carrier was not on the agenda. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Said on Friday updates valuation of assets related to commercial centre Puerto Venecia to 498 million euros ($529 million), that is up 4.58 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus June 30, 2016
* Says to consider and decide allotment of warrants on preferential basis