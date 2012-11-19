ANKARA Nov 19 A block sale of Turkish state-controlled Halkbank is not on the immediate agenda but could be possible in the medium to long term, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Simsek also said Turkey did not plan a stake sale in Turkish Airlines to Germany's Lufthansa. He said a block sale or secondary public offering of the national carrier was not on the agenda. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)