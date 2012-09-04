(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Autostrade Per I'Italia)

ANKARA, Sept 4 Five groups have applied for pre-qualification in a Turkish tender for the privatisation of the two Istanbul bridges linking Europe and Asia and eight motorways across the country, the country's Privatisation Administration (OIB) said.

The tender has been subject to a series of delays as Turkey's privatisation programme has been hit by a global funding crunch which has reduced firms' ability to take on new projects.

In a statement released on Monday evening the OIB said the five groups consisted of the following companies:

- Vinci Concessions Holding

- Zorlu Holding, OHL Concesiones S.A.

- Nurol Holding, MV Holding, Alsim Alarko, Kalyon Insaat, Fernas Insaat

- Autostrade Per I'Italia S.P.A., Dogus Holding, Makyol Insaat, Akfen Holding

- Koc Holding, UEM Group Berhad, Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi

The tender, for 25-year operating rights, had previously been scheduled for last December but the deadline has been extended four times at the request of potential investors.

The deadline for bids is Oct. 31. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Potter)