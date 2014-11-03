ISTANBUL Nov 3 Turkey is to revive plans to
privatise two bridges across the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul
and some motorways and aims to start the process by the first
quarter of 2015, banking and government sources said on Monday.
A consortium of Turkey's Koc Holding, Malaysia's
UEM Group Berhad and Gozde Private Equity won a first
tender for the privatisation of roads and bridges with the
highest bid of $5.72 billion in December 2012. But the tender
was cancelled in February 2013 after then-prime minister Tayyip
Erdogan said it had not met price expectations.
The Turkish privatisation administration (OIB) has sent
letters of invitation to potential advisors and is expected to
make a decision by the end of this month, the sources said.
"The method of privatisation will be determined with the
advisor," one of the banking sources told Reuters.
"After the cancellation of the first tender, an initial
public offering was the leading option, but a transfer of
operating rights or regrouping and selling of roads and bridges
depending on their revenue are also among the options."
The roads and bridges, including the Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara
motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges
linking Europe and Asia, were to be privatised in a single
package for a period of 25 years in the first tender.
"A decision is expected from the high council of the
privatisation administration. After that, the privatisation is
expected in the first quarter (of 2015)," a second source said.
