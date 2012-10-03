ISTANBUL Oct 3 All 12 applicant firms have prequalified to take part in the privatisation tender of the BEDAS power distribution network on the European side of Istanbul, the country's Privatisation Administration said on Wednesday.

Among the 12 applicants were Enerjisa Elektrik, co-owned by Sabanci Holding and Austria's Verbund, as well as Park Holding, Aksa Elektrik, Calik Enerji and Zorlu Holding.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Keiron Henderson)