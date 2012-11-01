ANKARA Nov 1 Three groups of companies have placed bids in a tender for the privatisation of two bridges across the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul and various motorways across the country, the Privatisation Administration (OIB) said late on Wednesday.

The OIB named the companies in the three groups as:

- Nurol Holding, MV (Mustafa Vargi) Holding, Alsim Alarko , Kalyon Insaat and Fernas Insaat.

- Italy's Autostrade Per I'Italia S.P.A., Dogus Holding, Makyol Insaat and Akfen Holding.

- Koc Holding, Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad and Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi.

The bidders were expected to be invited to a bargaining session within a fortnight.

The roads and bridges, including the Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges linking Europe and Asia, were being privatised in a single package for a period of 25 years. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ron Popeski)