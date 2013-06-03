ISTANBUL, June 3 A 20-year-old Turkish man died when a taxi drove into a group of demonstrators on an Istanbul highway during an anti-government protest, Turkish doctors' association TBB said on Monday, the first known death related to the demonstrations.

The protester was named as Mehmet Ayvalitas, and TBB board member Huseyin Demirduzen said four other people were also injured, one of them seriously. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland and Nick Tattersall)