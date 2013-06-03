ISTANBUL, June 3 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called for calm on Monday, after a weekend of fierce anti-government protests, and urged people not to be provoked by demonstrations he said had been organised by "extremist elements".

"Be calm, relax, all this will be overcome," Erdogan told a news conference at Istanbul airport before his planned departure on an official visit to Morocco.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)