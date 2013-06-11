ISTANBUL, June 11 Turkish riot police fired volleys of teargas canisters into Istanbul's Taksim Square, centre of protests against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, driving thousands into narrow side streets, witnesses said.

Police and water cannon vehicles advanced across the square, entirely clearing the north side after a day of skirmishes that had defied the authorities' efforts to restore full control.

Moments before their advance, police were confronted by protesters jeering and calling for them to leave the square.