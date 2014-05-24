(Sends to more subscribers)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA May 24 An aide to Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan who made front page news around the world after
being filmed kicking a protester in the wake of Turkey's worst
ever mining accident has been sacked, a government official said
on Saturday.
Footage earlier this month showing Yusuf Yerkel apparently
lashing out at the man - who was being held on the ground by two
security officers - sparked widespread outrage and came to
symbolise the government's widely criticised handling of the
disaster, in which more than 300 people died.
Despite expressing regret for what happened, Yerkel was
sacked by Erdogan earlier this week, although news of the
decision only emerged at the weekend, the official told Reuters.
"Yusuf Yerkel apologised but it was too late. At the end of
the discussion the Prime Minister fired him directly," the
source said.
The incident had threatened to become a major embarrassment
for Erdogan, who is already under heavy fire himself. During the
same visit to Soma he became embroiled in angry altercations
with protesters, who were expressing rage at Turkey's poor work
safety record.
Yerkel had been off work since shortly after the incident,
reported to be suffering with leg injuries sustained whilst
kicking the man, a situation the deputy prime minister Bulent
Arinc described on Thursday as "tragicomic".
Fallout from the Soma disaster is the latest headache for
Erdogan, who faced massive street protests against his rule last
year. For months he has been fighting against widespread
allegations of government corruption, claims he has strongly
rejected.
Despite criticism of his combative political style, Turkey's
strongman premier is expected to launch a presidential bid next
month, hoping to become Turkey's first directly elected head of
state.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Jonny Hogg;
Editing by Stephen Powell)