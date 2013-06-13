* Ruling party says protesters must leave
* Offers referendum on plans for Gezi Park
* Protesters party on Taksim Square late into night
* Unrest sparked by crackdown on peaceful demonstration
By Nick Tattersall and Jonathon Burch
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, June 13 Hundreds of
anti-government demonstrators chanted and sang in Istanbul's
Taksim Square early on Thursday after Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's AK party floated the offer of a referendum on
development plans that stirred two weeks of protests.
The night passed peacefully, with young men playing soccer
on the square at dawn, after several days of fierce clashes
between police and protesters opposed to Erdogan. But it was not
clear if the referendum offer would quell protests.
The pro-government Star newspaper declared in a front page
headline: "The way out is a referendum".
"Referendum game", said Cumhuriyet newspaper, which is
fiercely critical of Erdogan, whom it portrays as an
increasingly authoritarian figure in Turkish politics.
The deputy chairman of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, Huseyin
Celik, said late on Wednesday that the protesters should
withdraw from Gezi Park, a leafy corner of the square where they
have set up a ramshackle settlement of tents.
At the same time, he made a concession by offering a
referendum on the redevelopment plans for the square that first
stirred the unrest.
A heavy-handed police crackdown on Gezi Park nearly two
weeks ago triggered an unprecedented wave of protest against
Erdogan and his AK Party - an association of centrists and
conservative religious elements - drawing in secularists,
nationalists, professionals, unionists and students.
Riot police looked on from the fringes as crowds mingled
late into the night, some protesters chanting and dancing,
others applauding a concert pianist who took up residence with a
grand piano in the middle of the square.
It was a contrast to the scene 24 hours earlier, when tear
gas sent thousands scurrying into side streets before
authorities bulldozed barricades and reopened the square to
traffic for the first time since the troubles began.
"The government can't accept these protests going on
forever," Celik told a news conference in the capital Ankara
following a meeting between Erdogan and a group of public
figures linked to the Gezi protesters.
"Those with bad intentions or who seek to provoke and remain
in the park will (now) be facing the police," he said.
Police fired tear gas and water cannon day after day in
cities including Ankara last week. Three people, one a
policeman, died and about 5,000 thousand people were injured,
according to the Turkish Medical Association.
The offer to hold a referendum on the park redevelopment is
one of the only concessions the authorities have publicly
floated after days of firm rhetoric from Erdogan refusing to
back down. Celik gave few details of how a referendum would be
carried out, saying it could either be held across Istanbul, or
just in the district near Taksim.
Protesters want the government to punish those responsible
for the violent police crackdown.
"We think it is indispensable that Gezi Park should remain
as a park, violence should stop and those who responsible for
violence should be investigated," said Ipek Akpinar, an
architect who was among the delegation that met with Erdogan.
"FOREIGN FORCES" BLAMED
Erdogan has accused foreign forces, international media and
market speculators of stoking conflict and trying to undermine
the economy of the only largely Muslim NATO state.
"This seems to be a major about-face for the PM who, in
early stages of the protests, said that the redevelopment plans
would go ahead regardless and he would not 'ask a bunch of
looters'," said Finansbank chief economist Inan Demir.
"We do not expect the protest movement to call an end to
Gezi Park occupation on a vague signal of referendum...Yet, the
more compromising attitude from the government might help ease
acute domestic political pressure on lira-denominated assets."
President Abdullah Gul, who has struck a more conciliatory
tone than Erdogan, said it was the duty of government to engage
with critics, but also appeared to close ranks with the prime
minister, saying violent protests were a different matter.
"If people have objections ... then to engage in a dialogue
with these people, to hear out what they say, is no doubt our
duty," Gul said. "Those who employ violence are something
different and we have to distinguish them.
"This would not be allowed in New York, this would not be
allowed in Berlin."
Erdogan's tough talk has endeared him to voters for the past
decade, but his opponents say it has now poured fuel on the
flames. On Tuesday he said would not kneel before the protesters
and that "this Tayyip Erdogan won't change".
The United States, which has held up Erdogan's Turkey in the
past as an example of Muslim democracy that could benefit other
countries in the Middle East, expressed concern about events and
urged dialogue between government and protesters.
The European Union also raised concern about the police
clearance of Taksim. Top EU officials have called on Erdogan's
government to investigate cases of excessive force.
Erdogan argues that the broader mass of people have been
manipulated by extremists and terrorists and says his political
authority derives from his popular mandate in three successive
election victories.