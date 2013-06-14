* PM promises to abide by court decision on park plan
* Markets rise but unclear if protesters will go home
* Three dead, 5,000 injured in demonstrations
* Istanbul governor senses flexibility among protesters
By Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, June 14 Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan told protesters on Friday he would put
redevelopment plans for an Istanbul park on hold until a court
rules on them, striking a more conciliatory tone after two weeks
of fierce anti-government demonstrations.
Erdogan again called on the hundreds of protesters still
occupying Gezi Park to withdraw. But the atmosphere in their
ramshackle settlement of tents was defiant, with a hard core of
demonstrators still chanting for him to resign.
Financial markets rose on hopes that environmentalists who
oppose the construction at Gezi Park would be satisfied. But
with ruling party rallies planned for the weekend, it remained
unclear whether other protesters with a wide variety of
grievances against Erdogan would go home.
"You have stayed here as long as you could and have relayed
your message. If your message is about Taksim Gezi Park, it has
been received and evaluated," Erdogan said at a meeting of his
AK Party. "Please now leave the Gezi Park and go to your homes."
Erdogan's pledge at an overnight meeting with a delegation
of his opponents was largely symbolic as the government is
required by law to respect the outcome of the court ruling
brought by the environmentalists trying to block the plan.
But it contrasted with his earlier defiance when he attacked
protesters who accuse him of autocratic behaviour as "riff-raff"
and insisted the plans would go ahead in the adjacent park.
"Of course the government respects judicial rulings and is
obliged to implement them," said Huseyin Celik, deputy chairman
of the ruling AK Party. "Until the judicial ruling is finalised
there will not be any action whatsoever on Gezi Park."
A police crackdown on peaceful campaigners in the park two
weeks ago provoked an unprecedented wave of protest against
Erdogan and his AK Party - an association of centrists and
conservative religious elements - drawing in secularists,
nationalists, professionals, trade unionists and students.
A 26-year-old Turkish man died on Friday from injuries
sustained during days of protests in Ankara, the fourth person
to be killed in violence in various cities which left some 5,000
injured, according to the Turkish Medical Association.
SCEPTICISM IN THE PARK
At the overnight meeting, Erdogan met a delegation made up
largely of actors and artists but also including two members of
the umbrella protest group Taksim Solidarity.
The delegation welcomed what they said was Erdogan's promise
to respect the outcome of the court case filed against the plans
to build a replica Ottoman-era barracks. That commitment
followed an offer on Wednesday of a referendum on the plans if
the court found in the government's favour.
But other demands including the release of detained
protesters had not been met, Tayfun Kahraman, who was part of
the delegation, told protesters from a stage in the park.
"We stood together and we stood tall," Kahraman said. "We
told the prime minister that human dignity was trampled on by
excessive use of police violence."
But his audience was sceptical.
"You stayed four hours and got nothing," shouted one man in
the crowd, which began chanting "government resign".
Taksim Solidarity said it would consult among the various
groups in the park before deciding how to respond. Erdogan has
repeatedly said the protesters, who have been braced for a
possible police intervention for days, must leave.
"Our government has been very tolerant, as tolerant as it
goes in a democracy, but I don't think the government will leave
that place under occupation for long," Celik said.
INTERNATIONAL CONCERN
Financial markets, recently under pressure due to the
protests and a general sell-off in emerging economies, welcomed
the apparent easing of tensions. The lira rose for a third
straight day to its level before the protests started, while
bond yields dropped and shares rallied.
The ferocity of the initial police crackdown on what began
as a peaceful protest in Gezi Park shocked even some of
Erdogan's supporters and sparked international criticism.
The United States has voiced concern about reports of
excessive use of police force, while the European Parliament
warned the government on Thursday against using harsh measures
against peaceful protesters and urged Erdogan to take a
"unifying and conciliatory" stance.
The comments were not welcomed by Ankara.
"Turkey is not a nation that needs to be taught a lesson in
any way on these topics by any country or by any group of
countries," Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.
Erdogan has accused foreign forces, international media and
market speculators of stoking unrest and trying to undermine the
economy, describing it as a "game being played with Turkey".
"It is as if the whole of Turkey is on fire, as if the whole
of Turkey is collapsing," he said of some media coverage.