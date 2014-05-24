ANKARA May 24 An aide to Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan who made front page news around the world after
being filmed kicking a protester after Turkey's worst ever
mining accident has been sacked, a government official said on
Saturday.
Footage earlier this month showing Yusuf Yerkel apparently
lashing out at the man - who was being held on the ground by two
security officers - sparked widespread outrage and came to
symbolise the government's widely criticised handling of the
disaster, in which more than 300 people died.
