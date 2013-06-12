* Political unrest not so far doing major damage to economy
* Global trends a big factor for Turkey asset prices
* CDS curve unchanged, spreads small
* Erdogan's anti-market rhetoric may not mean policy change
By Mala Pancholia and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 12 Turkish markets have plunged
since fierce anti-government protests began two weeks ago but
global trends are as much responsible as domestic politics,
suggesting some scope for a rebound if foreign markets
stabilise.
The demonstrations, which began as protests against a plan
to develop an Istanbul park, have become a major challenge to
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party, feeding off
secular-religious tensions in Turkish society.
As a result, investors may never again be as relaxed about
political risk in Turkey as they were in the past year and
further underperformance is likely.
"Turkey is a classic example of absolute risk in
investments. There should have always been a premium for
political risk in the country given the country and its
neighbours," said Gary Dugan, chief investment officer for Asia
and the Middle East at private bank Coutts.
But many fund managers and analysts say the political unrest
has not so far done severe damage to Turkey's long-term economic
outlook, although if the crisis becomes protracted that may
change.
"I think the sell-off has been quite muted given what I do
think are very significant political developments in Turkey,"
said Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Standard
Bank in London.
"Part of the reason is that perhaps foreign investors still
have an enduring faith in Erdogan, the AKP and Turkey which have
been a great success story over the past decade."
A big reason for the slide in Turkish assets is that
emerging markets around the world have been hit since late May
by rising U.S. Treasury yields, which threaten to reverse heavy
fund inflows that buoyed them in the past year.
If the stock market is any guide, the 18 percent fall in
Istanbul's main share index since May 22 is double the
nearly nine percent drop in the global MSCI Emerging Markets
index - suggesting domestic turmoil and the worldwide
emerging sell-off have had a roughly similar impact.
Matthieu Belondrade, portfolio manager for global emerging
markets at Natixis, said the European firm had gone underweight
on Turkey but the process had begun before the demonstrations
and was partly because Turkish assets had become too expensive.
"We still think that Turkey is one of the most promising
economies in the emerging universe, and we may consider
reinvesting later this year if these events do not spill over
into a more severe political crisis," he said.
The other "if" is that the broader emerging market sphere
does calm down rather than escalate into full-scale capital
flight, as with the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s.
Under the latter scenario, all bets are off.
GLOBAL TRENDS
Turkish markets are more vulnerable than most for two
reasons. One is Turkey's large current account deficit, which
widened in the first four months of this year to $24.34 billion
from $20.76 billion a year earlier - the country needs capital
inflows to offset that gap.
Also, before the demonstrations Turkish markets had reached
sky-high valuations, leaving them ripe for a pull-back.
Portfolio investment inflows last year soared 60 percent to $35
billion; foreigners' Turkish bond portfolios rose $16 billion.
Even so, Turkey has actually outperformed some emerging
markets in the past fortnight. For example, the yield on its $1
billion sovereign bond maturing in 2022 has risen
86 basis points since May 28 to 4.16 percent on Wednesday.
That is a big jump, but not as large as a 112 bp rise for
Bahrain's 2022 sovereign bond to 5.43 percent.
The yield on Indonesia's 2022 bond is up 110 bps.
Turkey's five-year credit default swaps,
used to insure against the possibility of a sovereign default,
have shot up since the demonstrations began. But they are still
at last September's levels and, at 177 basis points, below the
CDS of booming Dubai, at 235 bps.
In contrast to the CDS of other emerging markets hit by big
political crises, such as Arab countries during their 2011
uprisings, bid-ask spreads on Turkish CDS have not widened
significantly; they are between 3 and 4 bps. Changes in the
slope of the CDS curve between short and long maturities -
another sign of panic - have not happened in Turkey's case.
The lira has sunk against the U.S. dollar in the past
two weeks, until the central bank intervened on Tuesday. Some
other emerging market currencies have suffered similar falls;
the Philippine peso is down 3.3 percent.
POLICY
One risk for investors in Turkish debt is that political
unrest could start affecting economic policy - for example by
prompting the government, which runs a moderate budget deficit,
to spend more heavily to ensure the AK Party wins next year's
local and presidential elections, and general elections in 2015.
Whether this happens may not be clear for months. In the
meantime, continuing unrest could add to the economic pressures
cutting portfolio fund inflows, and even - if the protests
spread - start reducing tourism revenues and corporate direct
investment in Turkey.
Zin Bekkali, chief executive of Silk Invest, an emerging
markets investment manager, said that while European investors -
the main source of fund flows into Turkey - could be deterred by
the politics, the economy might be aided to some degree by its
growing focus on other regions.
"Turkey's economy has become over the last years
increasingly integrated with the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
These regions have a bigger tolerance for political upheaval and
we do not see them scaling down business," he said.
A question mark for investors is Erdogan's intentions when
he vowed on Sunday to "choke" financial market speculators who
were growing rich off "the sweat of the people".
In the worst case the vow could signal a repeal of some of
the market-friendly policies which attracted funds to Turkey -
conceivably, if pressures on its balance of payments increase,
some form of capital controls to slow outflows of money.
But analysts think it is unlikely that Erdogan will reverse
policies which brought the AK Party economic success over the
past decade. Instead, they view his comments as rhetoric to
shore up his working class base of support.
"His fairly unfriendly market commentary is perceived to be
for the domestic audience, and there will not be an about-turn
in terms of the environment for foreign capital - direct and
portfolio," Ash said.
