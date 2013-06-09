ISTANBUL, June 9 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday the country's financial markets were under attack by domestic and international speculators and urged people to put their money in state rather than private banks.

"If the Istanbul bourse collapses, you (the speculators) will be under the rubble, not Tayyip Erdogan," he told crowds of cheering supporters in the capital Ankara, after a week of the fiercest anti-government demonstrations in years. (Reporting by Jonathon Burch and Ece Toksabay; writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)