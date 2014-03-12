ANKARA, March 12 Turkish police fired tear gas
and water cannon to disperse a crowd of several thousand
demonstrators in Ankara's central Kizilay square on Wednesday in
a protest triggered by the death of a teenager wounded in street
clashes last summer.
Tens of thousands of mourners, many chanting anti-government
slogans, were meanwhile marching in central Istanbul at the
funeral of the 15-year-old boy, Berkin Elvan, who died on
Tuesday after spending nine months in a coma.
(Reporting by Umit Bektas and Jonny Hogg; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones)