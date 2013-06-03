ANKARA, June 3 Turkish police fired teargas at protesters in the capital Ankara on Monday, a Reuters witness said, in the fourth day of demonstrations against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.

Police fired the teargas when about 1,000 demonstrators, mostly young people, advanced towards their lines in the central Kizilay square chanting "Tayyip resign". (Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)