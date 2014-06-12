* Twenty-six charged with forming criminal organisation
ISTANBUL, June 12 Twenty-six people went on
trial in Istanbul on Thursday on charges related to organising
anti-government protests last year in a case that rights
activists have described as a scandal.
The defendants join an estimated 5,500 people on trial in 95
separate prosecutions, including some on terrorism charges,
according to Turkish rights groups, linked to the unrest that
challenged Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's decade in power.
In the latest court case, five of the defendants are accused
of forming a criminal organisation - which they deny - and could
face up to 30 years in prison, lawyers said.
The indictment cites, among its primary pieces of evidence,
messages on social-media websites Twitter and Facebook that
encouraged people to come to public protests.
"It is an absolutely scandalous prosecution that should have
never been brought to court," Andrew Gardner, Turkey researcher
for Amnesty International, said earlier this week.
"The indictment is completely without evidence of a crime,
in the understanding of international human rights laws and
Turkey's own laws ... The right to peaceful assembly is being
put on trial," he told a news conference.
Most of the defendants are part of Taksim Solidarity, an ad
hoc collection of engineers, architects, doctors, business
owners and activists who opposed Erdogan's plans to redevelop
Taksim Square, including razing Gezi Park to build a shopping
centre, amid a construction boom that has transformed Istanbul.
The small environmental movement to save Gezi, one of the
few public green spaces in Europe's biggest city, quickly
mushroomed into nationwide anti-government protests in June
2013, with many accusing Erdogan of authoritarianism.
At least six people died in clashes with police, and the
Turkish Medical Association says 10,000 were seriously hurt.
"We came together as Taksim Solidarity to fulfil our duties
and protect our most basic constitutional rights," architect
Mucella Yapici, who is accused of leading the protests, told a
packed courtroom, denying the charges against her. Yapici's
daughter Cansu, 27, is also on trial.
Other defendants in the latest trial risk between one- and
three-year jail terms for offences such as breaking the law on
public assembly, according to the indictment.
Thousands of other defendants face charges mainly to do with
violentt incidents that occurred during the unrest.
COUP PLOT
Erdogan has depicted the protests as an international
conspiracy and part of a failed coup d'etat attempt against his
rule. He remains Turkey's most popular political figure and is
widely expected to run for president in an August election.
"This trial is the government's effort to discredit the Gezi
movement ... but the reality is: Taksim Solidarity awakened
public opposition that was dormant since probably the 1980
(military) coup," said Melda Onur, an opposition lawmaker.
Erdogan's critics say the government is using courts to
quash that political dissent, and some observers say the trials
of Gezi activists have a chilling effect on civil society.
"There is no question that there is an atmosphere of
intimidation and creation of a fear psychosis within society,"
said Amnesty's secretary-general, Salil Shetty.
Sporadic protests have hit Turkish cities over the past
year, but their size has dwindled. On the May 31 anniversary of
the start of the Gezi protest, a reported 25,000 police officers
fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of about 1,000 people near
Taksim trying to commemorate those who had died in the unrest.
The indictment said some protesters last year used bottles
and rocks to repel police officers trying to clear Gezi Park,
and that other groups built barricades in the road, threw
Molotov cocktails and ballbearings and used percussion bombs.
Human Rights Watch drew attention to the failure to
investigate most of the police who were accused of wrongdoing
during the protests. "Just a handful of police have faced any
kind of criminal prosecution for excessive use of force and
their role in the deaths of three protesters," it said.
