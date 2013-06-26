* Turkey asked Twitter to reveal user identities -official
* Move comes after weeks of anti-government protests
* Turkey shut down YouTube for over two years in 2008
By Ozge Ozbilgin and Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, June 26 Turkey said on Wednesday it had
asked Twitter to set up a representative office inside the
country, which could give it a tighter rein over the
microblogging site it has accused of helping stir weeks of
anti-government protests.
While mainstream Turkish media largely ignored the protests
during the early days of the unrest, social networking sites
such as Twitter and Facebook emerged as the main outlets
for Turks opposed to the government.
Transport and Communications Minister Binali Yildirim told
reporters on Wednesday that without a corporate presence in the
country, the Turkish government could not quickly reach Twitter
officials with orders to take down content or with requests for
user data.
"When information is requested, we want to see someone in
Turkey who can provide this ... there needs to be an
interlocutor we can put our grievance to and who can correct an
error if there is one," he said.
"We have told all social media that ... if you operate in
Turkey you must comply with Turkish law," Yildirim said.
Twitter declined to respond to the government request on
Wednesday, but a person familiar with the company's thinking
said it had no current plans to open an office in that country.
Turkey successfully pressured Google Inc into
opening an office there last October after blocking YouTube, a
Google subsidiary, from Turkish Internet users for two years.
While Ankara had no problems with Facebook, which had been
working with Turkish authorities for a while and had
representatives inside Turkey, Yildirim said it had not seen a
"positive approach" from Twitter after Turkey issued the
"necessary warnings" to the site.
"Twitter will probably comply, too. Otherwise this is a
situation that cannot be sustained," he said, without
elaborating, but he stressed the aim was not to limit social
media.
An official at the ministry, who asked not to be named, said
the government had asked Twitter to reveal the identities of
users who posted messages deemed insulting to the government or
prime minister, or that flouted people's personal rights.
It was not immediately clear whether Twitter had responded.
Facebook said in a statement that it had not provided user
data to Turkish authorities in response to government requests
over the protests and said it was concerned about proposals
Internet companies may have to provide data more frequently.
"PROVOCATEURS"
In the midst of some of the country's worst political
upheaval in years, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has
described sites like Twitter as a "scourge," although senior
members of his party are regular users. He has said such
websites were used to spread lies about the government with the
aim of terrorising society.
Police detained several dozen people suspected of inciting
unrest on social media during the protests, according to local
reports.
Speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D. C.,
Twitter's Chief Executive Dick Costolo said on Wednesday that he
had been observing the developments in Turkey, but he emphasized
that Twitter had played a hands-off role in the political
debate.
"We don't say, 'Well, if you believe this, you can't use our
platform for that,'" Costolo said. "You can use our platform to
say what you believe, and that's what the people of Turkey ...
are using the platform for. The platform itself doesn't have any
perspective on these things."
Turkey's interior minister had previously said the
government was working on new regulations that would target
so-called "provocateurs" on social media but there have been few
details on what the laws would entail.
One source with knowledge of the matter said the justice
ministry had proposed a regulation whereby any Turk wishing to
open a Twitter account would have to enter their national
identification number, but this had been rejected by the
transport ministry as being technically unfeasible.
Last year, Twitter introduced a feature called "Country
Withheld Content" that allows it to narrowly censor tweets
considered illegal in a specific country, and it caused some
concern among users.
Twitter implemented the feature for the first time in
October in response to a request by German authorities, blocking
messages in Germany by a right-wing group banned by police.
Turkey said last year that it had won a long-running battle
to persuade Google-owned YouTube to operate under a Turkish
Internet domain, giving Ankara more control over the
video-sharing website and requiring the company to pay Turkish
taxes. In October, Google opened an office in Istanbul.
Turkey banned the popular website for more than two years in
2008 after users posted videos the government deemed insulting
to the republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Rights groups have long pressed Turkey to reform strict
Internet laws and analysts have criticised the ease with which
citizens and politicians can apply to have a website banned.
Turkey cites offences including child pornography and
insulting Ataturk to justify blocking websites.
Turkish users have increasingly turned to encryption
software to thwart any ramp up in censorship of the
Internet.