* U.S. voices concern about excessive use of force
* Kerry hopes for full investigation of such incidents
* Turkey, U.S. to continue working to try to end Syrian war
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, June 3 The United States expressed
concern on Monday about the Turkish police's rough treatment of
anti-government protesters, in a rebuke to a NATO ally that
Washington has often held up as an example of a Muslim
democracy.
"We are concerned by the reports of excessive use of force
by police," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters.
"We obviously hope that there will be a full investigation of
those incidents and full restraint from the police force."
Hundreds of protesters and police have been injured in
demonstrations that have turned into the most violent rioting
that Turkey has seen for decades. While Kerry carefully referred
to "reports" of excessive force by the police, the State
Department later said it believed this had taken place.
Turkey is overwhelmingly Muslim but has a strong secular and
pro-Western tradition. It is one of the strongest U.S. allies in
the Middle East and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
Islamist-rooted government has often been promoted by U.S.
officials as evidence that democracy and Islam are compatible.
The violence erupted after a demonstration on Friday to halt
construction in a park in an Istanbul square grew into mass
protests against a heavy-handed crackdown and what opponents
call Erdogan's authoritarianism.
In central Ankara, demonstrators set up a barricade and lit
a fire in a road on Monday, and Erdogan accused protesters of
walking "arm-in-arm with terrorism."
Speaking at a news conference with the Polish foreign
minister, Kerry said the United States strongly supports the
right to peaceful protests and appealed to the government and
protesters to avoid further provocation.
Erdogan's AK party has won three straight parliamentary
elections and overseen an economic boom, increasing Turkey's
influence in the region.
But opponents accuse him of growing increasingly
authoritarian, muzzling the media, tightening his party's grip
on state institutions and putting religion at the center of
politics in violation of Turkey's secular constitution.
NO ILLUSIONS
Henri Barkey, a former State Department policy staffer who
is now an international relations professor at Lehigh University
in Pennsylvania, said the United States had long known that
Erdogan's government was not "the pinnacle of democracy."
"The White House did not have any illusions about this
government and this prime minister. But what they will be
surprised about is how badly (Erdogan) mishandled the
situation," he said. "This is the first time he has not
succeeded in managing the crisis."
White House spokesman Jay Carney said U.S. officials believe
the vast majority of the protesters in Turkey have been ordinary
citizens engaged in peaceful demonstrations.
"We have concerns about some of the response, but we
certainly expect the Turkish government to work through this,"
he said when asked about demonstrations and rioting.
In a commentary published on Monday, rights group Amnesty
International said it had received reports from the Izmir
Medical Association that 420 injured people had been admitted to
hospitals in the western Turkish city over the last two days.
The medical association said many of their injuries were
caused by the police using water cannon and firing teargas
canisters at demonstrators, and that it was concerned that some
people may have lost their eyesight as a result of the tactics.
"Water cannon and tear gas should not be used against
peaceful protesters," said John Dalhuisen, Europe and Central
Asia program director at Amnesty International. "We're
particularly concerned about the use of tear gas in confined
spaces where it represents a major threat to health."
Carney said the United States would continue to work with
Turkey on Syria. Ankara is one of the main regional opponents of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The civil war has spilled over into neighboring Turkey,
which has stepped up security on its border after Syrian shells
landed inside Turkish territory. Turkey is hosting some 400,000
Syrian refugees, about half inside camps and the rest living
with relatives or in rented accommodation across Turkey.