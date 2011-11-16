DOHA Nov 16 Turkey expects more Qatari investment in the country, and is interested in a setting up a liquefied natural gas plant in order to facilitate the delivery of gas from Qatar to Europe, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet imek said on Wednesday.

Qatar is the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter but mainly sells to Asian markets.

Simsek, who was speaking at an investment forum in Doha, also mentioned the possibility of a pipeline being built to transport Qatari gas to Europe, but did not specify how or where. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Reed Stevenson; Editing by Andrew Torchia)