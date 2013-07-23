ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points on Tuesday to support the lira but kept its policy and overnight borrowing rates on hold.

The bank raised the lending rate to 7.25 percent from 6.5 percent, but kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent and its borrowing rate at 3.5 percent, it said in a statement after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

All 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to raise its overnight lending rate, but to leave the other two rates on hold.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy Gaunt)