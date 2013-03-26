BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey's central bank raised the amount of gold and forex that lenders have to provide to hold a portion of their required reserves in the commodity and in foreign exchange, a move which will boost the central bank's gold and forex reserves.
The bank raised its reserve option coefficients for gold by 0.1 points for banks wishing to hold more than 15 percent of their reserves in gold, meaning they will now have to provide proportionally more of the precious metal in order to do so.
It raised coefficients for forex by 0.1 points for banks wishing to hold more than 35 percent of their reserves in foreign currency.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.