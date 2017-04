ISTANBUL Jan 20 Turkey's central bank lowered its one-week repo rate by 50 basis points to 7.75 percent on Tuesday in response to slowing inflation and in the face of increased political pressure for softer monetary policy.

Out of 20 economists polled by Reuters, 11 had expected a cut, with eight forecasting a quarter of a percentage point reduction and three anticipating a 50 basis point cut.

