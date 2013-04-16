BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday to guard against an appreciating lira, and also cut its overnight borrowing and lending rates.
The bank cut the one-week repo policy rate to 5.0 percent from 5.5 percent. It cut the borrowing rate to 4.0 percent from 4.5 percent and the lending rate to 7.0 percent from 7.5 percent.
Ten out of 12 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to cut the benchmark rate.
The bank last cut its main policy rate in December, when it trimmed it by 25 basis points. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.