ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday to guard against an appreciating lira, and also cut its overnight borrowing and lending rates.

The bank cut the one-week repo policy rate to 5.0 percent from 5.5 percent. It cut the borrowing rate to 4.0 percent from 4.5 percent and the lending rate to 7.0 percent from 7.5 percent.

Ten out of 12 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to cut the benchmark rate.

The bank last cut its main policy rate in December, when it trimmed it by 25 basis points. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)