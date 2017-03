ISTANBUL, March 18 Turkey's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday after a huge emergency hike in January helped stabilise the lira, shying away from further tightening for fear of hitting growth ahead of elections.

The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent, its one-week repo rate at 10 percent, and its overnight borrowing rate at 8 percent, as predicted by all 14 economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)