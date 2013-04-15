* Cut seen in one-week repo policy rate

* Most economists also expect cut in borrowing rate

* Loan growth seen prompting higher reserve requirements

By Seda Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, April 15 Turkey's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark policy rate on Tuesday to guard against an appreciating lira, while raising reserve requirements to keep loan growth in check.

Rate cut expectations have grown after Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said the bank may consider cutting its one-week repo policy rate if the lira climbs too fast, which could widen Turkey's already large current account deficit.

Ten out of 12 economists in a Reuters poll said they expected the bank to cut the benchmark rate, while two expected no change. Eight of the 10 predicted a 25 basis point cut and two forecast a 50 point cut.

Turkish economic growth slowed down last year and has yet to pick back up. Domestic demand remains weak, although bank lending is rising faster than the central bank wants.

Focusing on its currency conundrum, Basci said earlier this month that the bank may consider a "measured" rate cut if the real effective exchange rate of the lira exceeds 120 on an index of domestic prices relative to those of trade partners.

The real effective exchange rate (REER) index stood at 119.95 in March, inching towards the bank's upper limit.

A stronger lira makes Turkish exports more expensive and imports cheaper, which can widen the current account deficit, putting the country deeper into debt to external markets. The gap is expected to grow to over $58 billion at the end of 2013 from $47 billion in 2012.

Eight economists said they expected the bank also to cut its overnight borrowing rate, the lower end of its interest rate corridor, while five expected a cut in the overnight lending rate, the upper end of the corridor.

Lowering the borrowing rate could help deter capital inflows. Turkey could see a rush of such money if another major rating agency lifts it to investment grade, which would drive up the lira and add to its current account problem.

Reducing the lending rate, which effectively prices the cost of consumer loans, may help revive domestic demand.

LOAN GROWTH

The central bank has been trying to spur the economy since mid-2012 and began cutting interest rates last September.

Last month it unexpectedly slashed its overnight lending rate but moved to tighten liquidity overall by reducing lira funding and draining more foreign currency and gold from the market.

Basci also said the bank would continue to adjust required reserves and reserve option coefficients if loan growth runs at above 15 percent, the bank's medium-term target.

Data from Turkey's banking watchdog shows loan growth is currently jogging along at around 19.2 percent.

A majority of the economists polled expected the bank to increase required reserves.

"The loan growth momentum well in excess of the 15 percent reference point argues for larger required reserve ratio (RRR) hikes than we have seen so far," wrote Deniz Cicek, an analyst at Finansbank.

"However, in light of the recent weak GDP growth print, we suspect that MPC would be more inclined to stick with a more measured pace," Cicek said.

Higher required reserves mean lenders have to set aside higher amounts of foreign currencies and the lira when they loan money to companies and consumers. The bank has used the tool extensively to keep a grip on domestic demand which, although weak, could also widen the current account gap due largely to Turkey's need for fuel imports.

Turkey's economy was the fastest growing in Europe in 2011, expanding 8.5 percent, but grew only 2.2 percent last year as domestic demand slumped.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday Turkey should easily achieve its target of 4 percent economic growth this year, with lower inflation allowing greater flexibility in monetary policy to support that expansion. (Editing by Nick Tattersall and Hugh Lawson)