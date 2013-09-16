* Interest rates seen on hold
* Steps to boost forex liquidity expected
* Central bank bets on dovish message from Fed
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkey's central bank is
expected to keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday, betting
instead on the U.S. Federal Reserve to help ease pressure on
emerging markets by unwinding its massive stimulus programme
only gradually.
Governor Erdem Basci last month ruled out interest rate
hikes to defend the lira, hammered in recent months by fears
about the Fed's tapering plans. But he left economists
scratching their heads by simultaneously forecasting the
currency would strengthen by the end of the year.
The bank has since suggested more surprises lie ahead in its
unorthodox efforts to manage the lira, which hit a record low of
2.0840 to the dollar on Sept. 5, including using its
gross reserves.
That suggests it could lower forex reserve requirements or
adjust its "reserve option coefficients" - which determine how
much lenders pay to hold a portion of their lira reserves in
forex or gold - to hike dollar liquidity and support the lira.
All 14 economists in a Reuters poll expected the bank to
keep rates on hold. Six forecast a cut in reserve option
coefficients or foreign exchange reserve requirements.
"Given Turkey's large external financing needs and
comparatively meagre gross reserve, such measures are mostly
cosmetic, if global markets do not support them," said Barclays
Capital economist Christian Keller in a note to clients.
"The central bank's confidence in its ability to defend the
lira should be seen as a 'macro call' for a rebound in emerging
market capital flows," he said.
The bank raised its overnight lending rate by 50 basis
points to 7.75 percent last month in a bid to prevent a slide in
the lira, hit by worries that Fed tapering would reverse the
flows of cheap liquidity into emerging markets like Turkey.
It kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.50 percent and
its overnight borrowing rate at 3.50 percent.
REPRIEVE
The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide when and by
how much to scale back its asset purchases from the current pace
of $85 billion a month.
The withdrawal on Sunday of former Treasury Secretary Larry
Summers as a candidate to head the U.S. central bank has led
investors to bet that its next chief will extend an era of easy
money that has flooded global markets with cash.
That appeared on Monday to have bought Basci some time,
helping the lira to strengthen back over the psychological 2 to
the dollar level.
"The central bank has a track record of good fortune in the
conduct of monetary policy, saved on numerous occasions over the
past couple of years by waves of developed markets quantitative
easing," said Standard Bank economist Timothy Ash.
He pointed to 2011, when the lira was battered and Turkey's
central bank reserves were melting, until the European Central
Bank funnelled over a trillion euros to banks with twin
three-year liquidity operations in late 2011 and early 2012.
Turkey is particularly vulnerable to tightening by central
banks in developed economies because it is heavily dependent on
foreign inflows to finance its current account deficit, running
at over 7 percent of national output.
But with an election cycle starting next March, Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government is eager to maintain robust
economic growth and the central bank has been cautious not to
jeopardise that by raising rates.
"I guess the question still is if this is another of those
occasions whether the Erdogan administration and the central
bank would use the reprieve to further the rebalancing of the
Turkish economy," Ash said.
Turkey's economy expanded 4.4 percent in the second quarter,
but the make up of that growth continues to worry economists and
policymakers as imports grew much higher than exports, causing a
huge trade shortfall.
(Additional reporting by Behiye Taner; Editing by Nick
Tattersall, Ron Askew)