ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said the central bank's move to cut its main interest rates on Tuesday was an appropriate but late decision, adding he expected further rate cuts to come.

Caglayan, who has been a vocal critic of central bank policy, said in a statement that the economy could have grown faster than the actual 2.2 percent growth last year if the bank had acted faster.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)