BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Fixes typo in headline)
ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's central bank raised the amount of forex that lenders have to provide to hold a portion of their required reserves in foreign exchange, a move which will boost the central bank's forex reserves and tighten lenders' forex liquidity.
The bank raised its coefficients by 0.2 points for banks wishing to hold more than 35 percent of their reserves in foreign exchange, meaning they will now have to provide proportionally more forex to do so. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.