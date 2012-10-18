SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish on lack of global cues; Vietnam, Indonesia up

By Christina Martin Feb 21 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Vietnam and Indonesia, were tepid on Tuesday tracking Asian markets which were steady on a lack of global cues, with U.S. markets closed for the Presidents Day holiday on Monday. Asian stocks held below 19-month peaks hit last week though Chinese equities surged to a fresh two-month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corne