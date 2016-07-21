LONDON, July 21 Ratings agency DBRS said on
Thursday it cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency rating by
one notch to a speculative grade BB(High), reflecting a
deterioration in the rule of law and rising geopolitical
tensions since last Friday's failed coup.
It also cut Turkey's short-term foreign and local currency
issuer ratings and said the trend on all ratings was negative.
"Turkey's large external financing needs are a key source of
vulerability," DBRS said in a statement.
"Moreover, the failed coup attempt and its fallout could
divert political attention from the much-needed structural
reform agenda, which is important to boost national savings and
reduce external imbalances."
DBRS said it could cut the rating further if Turkey's
instiutional quality continued to weaken or if a sharp reduction
in capital inflows severely affected the economy and financial
system.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Mike Dolan)