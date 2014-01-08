ISTANBUL Jan 8 Moody's, which raised Turkey's sovereign credit rating to investment grade last May, said on Wednesday domestic political risk was already embedded in the country's current rating.

"We consider that domestic political risk represents a material risk in Turkey ... which is embedded in the current rating of Baa3/stable outlook," it said in comments emailed to Reuters.

