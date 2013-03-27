BRIEF-One Liberty Properties files for mixed shelf offering
* One Liberty Properties Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mtjY7j) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, March 27 Standard & Poor's upgrade of Turkey's sovereign credit rating is belated and still does not reflect the country's current economic outlook, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, but he said the upgrade was encouraging.
Standard & Poor's raised Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB-plus from BB on Wednesday, just a hair below investment grade, amid a rebalancing economy and progress on Kurdish issues. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.
TORONTO, March 10 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Friday stood by its business practices after a report by CBC News suggested the bank had put staff under pressure to meet tough sales targets.