Jan 27 - Ratings agency Fitch cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "BB+" from "BBB-" on Friday, saying the country's political and security developments had undermined economic performance and institutional independence.

Fitch revised Turkey's ceiling to "BBB-" from "BBB" but maintained the country's stable outlook. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by David Dolan and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)