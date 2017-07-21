REFILE-Fitch affirms 'junk' rating on Turkey

(Corrects date in the dateline)

July 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday stood by its "junk" rating on Turkey's sovereign debt, citing political and geopolitical risks as well as economic stimulus that could weaken the country's fiscal performance this year.

Fitch in January lowered its rating on Turkey to BB+ from BBB-, the latter being its lowest investment-grade rating, expressing concern about political insecurity after a failed coup last year.

The agency on Friday also affirmed its "stable" outlook on Turkey. bit.ly/2uiNn9T (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)