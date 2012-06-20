* Current account, FX reserves may be key to investment
grade-Moody's
* Moody's, Fitch ratings one notch, S&P two rungs below
investment grade
* Upgrade triggers market rally
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, June 20 Credit-rating agency Moody's
promoted Turkey to one level below investment grade on Wednesday
and kept a positive outlook on the country's debt, triggering a
rally in Turkish assets.
The agency cited a significant improvement in Turkey's
public finances as a reason for raising its sovereign credit
rating to Ba1 from Ba2.
Moody's senior analyst Sarah Carlson told Reuters that
Turkey could move up to investment grade if the nation reduced
its current account deficit, the central bank increased foreign
exchange reserves and private sector external borrowing fell.
By 1137 GMT the lira firmed to 1.7925 versus the dollar
, having dipped to even stronger levels below 1.7900,
compared with 1.7980 before the upgrade announcement. Turkish
stocks and bonds also strengthened.
Fitch also rates Turkey one notch below investment grade at
BB+. Standard & Poor's rates it a rung lower at BB.
Moody's said the upgrade noted efforts to address Turkey's
current account deficit, the biggest risk to the country's
rating.
The deficit, which reached 10 percent of gross domestic
product in 2011, is among the highest in the world and seen as
the main weak spot in an otherwise booming economy. It is
expected to decline to 8 percent of GDP this year.
"Looking ahead, an upgrade to an investment-grade rating
will probably be dependent on Turkey becoming more resilient to
balance-of-payment shocks, given the already favourable
public-finance metrics," Moody's said in a statement.
It noted that Turkey's general government debt level was
much lower than the norm among its rating peers, at 39.4 percent
in 2011 compared with the Ba1 median of 54.6 percent, and
compared well with the 38.5 percent median for the investment
grade Baa3 group.
"We understand that for an investment grade rating upgrade
Moody's wants to see further improvement in the current account
deficit and its financing along with lower private sector
external borrowing. To maintain this credit rating Turkey also
has to preserve fiscal discipline," said Ozgur Altug, economist
at BGC Partners in Istanbul.
CURRENT ACCOUNT INCENTIVE
Asked about Moody's positive outlook on the rating, Carlson
also said an outlook typically lasts "18 months or so".
"It is important to stress that about 30 percent of outlooks
result in an eventual rating change," she said, but emphasised
that Turkey needed to keep up its efforts to reduce its external
vulnerabilities and shore up its public finances.
"When we look at the details for a rating upgrade from now
on, it is noted that a structural improvement should be seen in
the current account deficit," said Oyak Securities economist
Gulay Girgin. "We have an incentive scheme but this will show
its impact in the medium to long term. So we've still got a way
to go."
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond fell to 8.92 percent
after the rating upgrade, the lowest level since the end of
February. Traders said that more foreign money went into bonds
after the upgrade, encouraged by the success of a debt sale on
Tuesday, when Turkey borrowed $1 billion in a tap of its
dollar-denominated Eurobond maturing in 2041. Bankers quoted a
yield of 5.75 percent and told Reuters demand was around $7
billion.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)