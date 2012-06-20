GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fade from record highs, dollar falls on Fed minutes
* Dollar index falls as traders trim view on March U.S. rate hike
SYDNEY, June 20 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday raised Turkey's government bond ratings by one notch to Ba1 from Ba2, and maintained its positive outlook on the country.
The agency cited a significant improvement in Turkey's public finances and the resulting increased shock-absorption capacity of the government's balance sheet.
It also noted policy actions that have the potential to address external imbalances, such as the large current account deficit, which is the largest credit risk facing the country.
"Looking ahead, an upgrade to an investment-grade rating will probably be dependent on Turkey becoming more resilient to balance-of-payment shocks, given the already favourable public-finance metrics," Moody's said in a statement.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)
* Dollar index falls as traders trim view on March U.S. rate hike
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
(Recasts with peso strengthening; updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges. The peso strengthened 0.7 percent to trade at 19.87 per dollar, which central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said reflected confidence in the hedge. "The measure has been very success