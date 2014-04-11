April 11 Moody's has changed the outlook on Turkey's Baa3 government bond rating to negative from stable, citing increased pressure on the country's external financing position and weaker growth prospects.

At the same time Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 rating, saying the government has strong fiscal metrics including a declining share of foreign currency debt and a lengthening of the debt's maturity structure. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Paul Tait)