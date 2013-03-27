BRIEF-The New Home Company announces pricing of offering of 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022
* Announces pricing of offering of 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK, March 27 Rating agency Standard & Poor's raised Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB-plus from BB on Wednesday, just a hair below investment grade, amid a rebalancing economy and progress on Kurdish issues.
"The Turkish economy appears to be slowly rebalancing, without undermining its relatively strong fiscal performance," S&P said in a statement.
The outlook for the rating is stable.
"The upgrade also reflects progress made on resolving Kurdish issues. We expect this to be more lasting than previous efforts: if so, security-related costs would decline and the regional economy, as well as cross-border trade flows, would be boosted," S&P said.
But the statement also noted risks from municipal and presidential elections in 2014 and parliamentary elections in 2015.
Moody's Investors Service rates the country Ba1 with a positive outlook. Fitch rates the country BBB-minus with a stable rating - the lowest rung on the investment grade ladder.
* Announces pricing of offering of 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $9 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analog Devices - on march 10, 2017, in connection with Linear Technology Corp merger, co entered into bridge credit agreement - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mbHEw1) Further company coverage: